AP: Audit officer dies in road accident in Krishna district

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Audit officer Raga Manjeera on Tuesday died after the car she was travelling in rammed into a halted lorry in Krishna district.

Manjeera worked as an audit officer in Ibrahimpatnam town in the state. The mishap took place at 5 am while she was returning from Vishakapatnam with her husband.

"Their car hit a lorry containing Sodium Hydroxide. The lorry was parked by the roadside on the National Highway. Raga Manjeera died on the spot and her husband sustained some injuries. He was shifted to Ibrahimpatnam government hospital," said sub-inspector Ramesh.

"Relatives of the deceased have been informed and once they come from Visakhapatnam, a case will be registered and legal formalities will be initiated," he added. (ANI)



