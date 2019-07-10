AP budget session to commence from July 11

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided that the budget session of the Assembly will be held from July 11 to July 30.

The session will run for 14 days excluding the weekend holidays, i.e., Saturdays and Sundays.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will introduce the budget on July 12. On the very same day, agriculture minister K Kannababu will table the Agriculture Budget.

The ruling YSR Congress has lined up over 20 items, including its flagship welfare schemes, for discussion in the Assembly while the government would come up with at least 10 Bills for legislation.

In general, the BAC meeting used to be conducted on the first day of the assembly session. However, the YSRCP government conducted it one day prior to the session.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Minister for Legislative affairs and finance Buggana Rajendranath, Agriculture minister K Kannababu, Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy participated from ruling YSRCP.

On behalf of opposition TDP, party deputy floor leader in Assembly Acchennaidu attended the meeting.

The TDP in the meeting demanded a discussion on the prevailing drought situation in the state, incidents of political violence and troubling political opponents post elections in the region. The Chief Minister assured that the opposition party will be given appropriate time for discussion. (ANI)

