AP: Child rescued from 12-feet deep trench succumbs to injuries at hospital

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): The joy of successful rescue of two children who fell in a trench in Utukuru Pedapalem village of Nellore district faded when one of them lost her life while undergoing treatment at a government hospital at Ramateertham.

Three-year-old Mokshita and four-year-old Gopi Raju, who were cousins, had accidentally fallen inside the 12-feet deep trench which was dug for laying a pipeline.

Locals immediately contacted the officials and a rescue operation was started almost immediately.

A tunnel was dug parallel to the trench using a JCB machine and the children were taken out after four hours.

The duo was rushed to a government hospital where Mokshita succumbed to her injuries.

Mokshita hailed from Chirala town in Prakasam district. She along with her parents had come to Utukuru Pedapalem village to visit relatives. (ANI)

