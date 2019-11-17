AP: CJI Ranjan Gogoi visits Tirumala Lord Balaji Temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, along with his wife, visited Tirumala Lord Balaji Temple here on Saturday.

The couple took part in 'Sahasra Deepalankarana Seva' and later attended the 'Vahana Seva' in which the deity is taken on a procession through the four sacred streets around the temple.

As per local tradition, the Chief Justice first offered prayers at Varaha Swami temple and later went for the 'darshan' of Lord Balaji.

Temple administration officials and priests gave the Chief Justice a ceremonial welcome at the entrance. After the 'darshan', they were given blessings of the deity accompanied by chanting of Vedic hymns.

Justice Gogoi is slated to retire on November 17. (ANI)

