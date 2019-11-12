AP CM has no adequate knowledge of our education system: Lanka Dinakaran

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran said here on Monday that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 'unnecessarily' slammed Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for his comments on education system 'which shows that Reddy does not have adequate knowledge of our education system.'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday slammed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for speaking against the state government's bid to convert all government schools into English medium from the next academic year.

"We strongly condemn the unnecessary comments made on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister without having adequate knowledge of our education system. Venkaiah Naidu expressed that mother language is very much vital to sustaining the traditions and customs of our country and Home Minister Amit Shah told that every language has its own ancestral identity with its culture," said Dinakaran.

"Nobody is denying to learn other languages, but not at the cost of mother language," he said.

"We demand that both Telugu and English medium should be available as a choice for the students and Telugu should be mandatory in English medium schools rather than a subject for consideration," added the BJP leader.

The state government had recently issued a government order giving permission to the Commissioner of School Education to convert all government, Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP), and Zilla Parishad schools into English medium. (ANI)