AP CM holds meeting via video conference to review COVID-19 situation

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a high-level review meeting with officials via video conference and instructed them to take adequate measures in medicare, tracking patients of coronavirus and their contacts, besides ensuring Marginal Support Price (MSP) to farmers.

In the meeting with Ministers, Chief Secretary, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, RTOs, SPs, and other officials, the Chief Minister asked the officials to intensify the measures in urban areas and gear up to meet any eventuality statewide, giving more focus on home isolation.

He also sought details of the steps being taken on the village level in the prevention of coronavirus outbreak and said that an adequate number of beds should be set up in every district for isolation.

The Chief Minister has instructed municipal commissioners to be proactive in the preventive mission.

The primary team comprising volunteers, resource persons from SHGs, health secretary from ward secretariat, ANMs, and ASHA workers will survey every home at village level and submit the reports. The second team involves a doctor for every ward to monitor the situation.

"Migrant labour and workers who are stranded at various places across the state and border will be provided with good accommodation and quality food. The officer in charge will monitor the situation at the camps," Reddy said.

So far, 16,723 beds are available at isolation centres and 5,000 more could be added.

He asked the officials to sanitise and make use of the function halls and hotels if necessary.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the officials to ensure clean and sanitized surroundings in urban and rural areas. (ANI)

