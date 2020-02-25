AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates public helpline to tackle corruption

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the Public Service Messages on the toll-free number 14400 constituted specifically for the reduction of corruption.

The toll-free citizen helpline number was launched last year to enable people to complain about graft in government departments.

The public service messages constitute messages of Chief Minister Jagan and Badminton star PV Sindhu.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to act stern against corruption charges and to cooperate to make the state 100 percent corruption-free. (ANI)

