AP: CM Jagan Reddy and state ministers participate in school prog

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday participated in a mass Aksharaabhyasam program as a part of 'Rajanna Badi Bata' (way to school) scheme at a high school in Guntur district of the state.

The event was held at the Z P High School in Penumaka village as part of the Rajanna Badi Bata programme that began in the state from June 12.

Aksharaabhyasam program promotes education for children.

During the event, Chief Minister Reddy spoke about the need for the betterment of education reforms in the state and assured the development of all 40,000 schools in the state within two years.

"We will provide all the amenities and infrastructure needed for schools. We will introduce English Medium in all government schools. At the same time, we will make Telugu language as a compulsory subject", he said.

"According to 2011 census, 33 per cent of students are uneducated in AP whereas the national average is 26 per cent. I found out during my Pada Yatra that children are not getting books until September, whereas they need to get books by April or May. It is the same with uniforms. There is a shortage of teachers, basic infrastructure at government schools, toilets and drinking water facilities" said Reddy.

The chief minister also expressed his worry regarding the fees in private schools.

The chief minister announced that the state on January 26 will felicitate women from BPL families who send their children to schools with Rs 15,000.

He further interacted with children present in the program. He made some of them sit in his lap and helped them write letters following which he released the academic calendar for the year.

I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) also attended 'Rajanna Badi Bata' program at MPP School in Sulta Nagaram area.

The minister said, "These days, education is not affordable to the poor, as they are unable to send their children to schools due to financial constraints".

State education minister A. Suresh, Home Minister M. Sucharita, MP N Suresh, MLAs A Ramakrishna Reddy and U Sridevi, district collector Samuel and other officials also took part in the program. (ANI)

