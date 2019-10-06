Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

AP CM meets PM, invites him for 'Raithu Bharosa' scheme launch

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday and invited him for the inauguration of prestigious 'YSR Raithu Bharosa' scheme in the state.
Reddy also discussed several issues of the state with Prime Minister for around one and half hour.
The scheme, one of the major promises during the election, is scheduled to be launched on October 15 at Nellore. It is expected to benefit over 53 lakh farmers including tenant farmers.
Reddy also requested the Central government for an additional grant-in-aid, said an official statement on Saturday.
"Reddy has requested the Centre to release the funds in time and to cooperate for the development of the state. In view of this, the Chief Minister has requested for Rs 40,000 crores as grant-in-aid to the state," the statement said.
Senior officers from the state had also met officials from the Prime Minister's Office on August 23, 2019.
"The central government's response looks positive on this issue and Chief Minister had asked to give revenue deficit amount and additional funds required for the state immediately," it said.
Reddy also asked the central government to reimburse Rs 5,103 crores that have been spent by the state government for Polavaram Project and release Rs 16,000 crores with immediate effect in order to complete the project works as soon as possible.
He also requested to approve the revised budget estimation of Rs 55,548 crores for Polvaram project. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

MP: Surgical Strike themed tableau at Durga Puja pandal in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A life-size tableau being presented at a Durga Puja pandal in Bhopal has the theme of surgical strike along with Balakot airstrike and Pulwama terrorist attack.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:35 IST

MoS Reddy attends Grahak Mela in Telangana, urge people not to...

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Saturday attended the 'Grahak Mela' organised by Andhra Bank at Champapet area here and urged the people not to use single-use plastic.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:18 IST

Tejashwi slams govt over Patna floods, terms Nitish's remark as shameful

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JDU led state government over the flood situation in Patna and said that it is shameful that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called it a mere natural disaster.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:13 IST

Govt officer accuses YSRCP MLA of threatening family, TDP...

Nellore/Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A government officer here accused ruling YSRCP MLA K Sridhar Reddy of threatening her family members after she refused to grant a favour to him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:46 IST

MP: Family of woman who sets herself on fire accuses police of inaction

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The family members of a woman, who died after setting herself on fire at her residence in Karju village here, have alleged that the police had arrived on time but did not take any action to save her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:06 IST

J-K: Bengali community holds a grand Durga Puja in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): As festivities continue across the country during Navratris, Jammu Durga Puja Committee along with numerous Bengali community members residing here, are also holding a grand Durga Puja celebration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:44 IST

Anantnag: Man injured in terrorist firing affiliated to PDP

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The civilian, who was injured in a terrorist firing in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Saturday, has been identified as Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:28 IST

J-K: Terrorists set ablaze carrier contents to disrupt trade in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): In an attempt to intimidate people from carrying out business, three terrorists stopped a load carrier vehicle in Buminabad here on Saturday and set ablaze the material inside.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:28 IST

Delhi: Four injured in accident after DTC bus brake fails

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): As many as four persons were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus rammed into their vehicles after its brakes allegedly failed near the Sagarpur red light area in Mayapuri here on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:20 IST

Bandipur traffic ban: Karnataka should boycott Rahul Gandhi,...

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Pro Kannada activist and Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha (KCVP) party president Vatal Nagara said that Karnataka should boycott Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for supporting protests against the night traffic ban in Bandipur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:02 IST

Soldier, who crossed over into Pak, alleges harassment; Army...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indian soldier Chandu Chavan, who had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan after the 2016 surgical strikes, has reportedly alleged harassment by his superiors and decided to quit the Army.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 00:28 IST

Bajrang Dal, BJP office bearers caught spying for ISI: Digvijaya

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that some office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal were caught spying for the Pakistan intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Read More
iocl