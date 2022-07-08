AP CM pays tribute to late father, former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday paid tribute to his late father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 73rd birth anniversary at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in the Kadapa district.



Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly known as YSR, served as the 14th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a two-day visit to Kadapa district, which started on July 7.

After paying homage to his father, he is expected to return to Vijaywada and participate in the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Plenary meeting beginning on Friday near Nagarjuna University.



Out of the nine agendas of the YSRCP Plenary meeting, five will be discussed today and four will be discussed tomorrow.

All the arrangements have been made at the venue located between Guntur and Vijayawada including food, accommodation and drinking water facilities.

On the first day (July 8) approximately 1.5 lakh representatives are expected to attend the plenary and on the second day (July 9) around 4.5 representatives are to attend.

Right from panchayat level ward members to the Chief Minister, all the representatives of the party will be attending the plenary."In the plenary, we will be discussing the future administration on how it is going to be and what we would be doing and resolutions will be passed," Reddy said.

He further said the plenary will bring the philosophy of the party to the common man and added that the philosophy of the party is to serve the common man, particularly the poor and the downtrodden.

On his first day in Kadapa, Reddy laid the foundation stone for NewTech Biosciences at AP Karl in Pulivendula.

He also inaugurated the YSR Memorial Park at Vempalli along with the newly constructed buildings of Vempalli Zilla Parishad High School and interacted with the students. (ANI)

