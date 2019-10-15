AP: Con man arrested for cheating ATM users in Gannavaram

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15: The Gannavaram police arrested a habitual offender who duped people at ATMs and recovered Rs 5.46 lakhs and a two-wheeler from his possession on Tuesday.



The accused identified as Chinthala Suresh Babu was caught red-handed by security personnel from near an ATM situated in Vidya Nagar of the region. The police said that a case has been registered against the accused.



"We have arrested an ATM offender Chintala Suresh Babu (41) and will produce him before the court. Suresh is a native of Anaparti village in East Godavari district, and he has been residing at Vambay colony in Vijayawada for some time. He is involved in 16 cases in which he has cheated innocent people and looted Rs 5.46 lakh looted from their accounts. Gannavaram Sub Inspector Srinivas, Circle Inspector Francis and other staff arrested him," said Vijayawada DCP Harshavardhan.



The officer further stated that Babu had also committed similar ATM crimes earlier and was arrested after being found guilty in three cases.



"The accused generally goes to ATM centers, observes innocent people there and offers them help. He takes their ATM card and acts as if the ATM is not functioning. While returning their card, he switches them with the fake cards. Later, he withdraws cash from the original cards. We have seized such cards from him," the DCP said.



"Chintala Suresh Babu has admitted that he had committed similar offenses in the past. He has confessed to committing sixteen offenses. There are seven cases against him in Gannavaram, three cases in Agiripalli, three in Gudivada, two in Nuzividu and one case in Hanuman Junction," the official added.



The police has appealed to the people not to be taken in by unknown persons and handover ATM cards and PIN numbers to them. (ANI)

