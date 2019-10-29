AP: Construction workers hold dharna in Nandigama over sand shortage

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A large number of construction workers on Tuesday held a 'dharna' in front of the Tehsildar office in Nandigama town of Krishna district here demanding compensation in the wake of the loss of work caused due to sand shortage.

The protestors demanded that the government immediately resolve sand scarcity in the state and provide aid of Rs 10,000 to each construction worker.

Protestors said that if their grievances are not addressed, they will intensify agitations.

According to protestors, the shortage of sand has severely affected their livelihood as most of them have been unemployed for months.

"Although the government has introduced an online system for the sale of sand, it is not working properly. The website is showing no stock within very short periods of time and most of the sand is being booked to farther places, causing troubles in local areas," one of the protestors said.

Owing to lack of sand, the many construction workers in the state have been jobless for over two months. (ANI)

