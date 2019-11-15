AP: Cow attacks man for removing calf carcass

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): In an unusual incident, a cow attacked a rickshaw puller in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Thursday night, who carried the carcass of her calf two weeks back on his vehicle.

The man was attacked by a rampaging cow near Machilipatnam bus stop and the locals rescued him and were astonished to know that the cattle remembered the man who took away her calf.

A few days ago, the calf died in a road accident when the speedy vehicle hit him. The rickshaw puller who was passing by from the incident site stopped and loaded the carcass for disposal.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

