AP: DGP tests ultra modern GLOCK pistols from Israel

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Saturday visited the firing range in the 6th battalion at Mangalagiri and tested the ultra-modern weapons from Israel at the Police firing range ground.

According to the DGP's office, the state police have been given the ultra-modern GLOCK pistols for the first time. IPS officers practiced firing with the GLOCK pistols today.

State additional DGP Ravisankar Ayyannar, P&L IG Nagendra Kumar, DIGs Rajasekhar Babu, Vijay Kumar, and others also participated in this firearms testing program. (ANI)

