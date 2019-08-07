AP: Diplomats from 35 nations to attend Outreach Event on August 9

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A Diplomatic Outreach Event will be organised here on August 9 in which delegates from over 35 countries including UK, USA, Japan, Korea and Australia are expected to participate for exploring the potential trade relations in mutual interest.

"The Outreach programme is aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration in core areas like pharmaceutical, automobile, steel, textiles, food processing, electronics and others," said an official release from the Andhra Pradesh government.

The State will showcase industrial policies and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and potential areas of partnerships with the participating countries.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest of the event which will also be attended by the State Finance Minister, Minister for Industries and Commerce along with top officials.

The Chief Minister is likely to have a one-on-one meeting with delegates of select countries. The event is being organized in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The interactions will establish a first-level connection between the State and the visiting diplomats. The connection thus established will be leveraged to identify trade synergies and technology transfer programs that will further strengthen the ties between the state and the partnering country.

The state will take the initiative further and has plans to invite countries to set up their chambers of commerce to facilitate strong trade relations.

In this process, Investment Promotion Offices and Investor Desks will be set up in business centres across major Indian cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai besides Tokyo, Seoul and other select foreign capitals to enable regular interaction with top investors across sectors.

Wherever offices cannot be set up directly, the state will partner with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and other Industrial organizations which have a presence in these countries in order to reach out to investors.

Specific events for each sector will be conducted for which global leading players of the field will be invited to participate and share their thoughts on developing their sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Study tours to various Industrial clusters within India and abroad will be organized to not only study how the cluster was developed but also to understand the needs of the Industry in order to develop the similar clusters in the state.

Some of the delegates attending the diplomatic outreach event include, Korea, Singapore, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, United Kingdom, Thailand, Angola, Japan, Canada, and Netherlands. (ANI)

