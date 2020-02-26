AP Education Minister announces dates for class 10, 12 exams

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday said that class 10 (SSC) exams will be held from March 23 to April 8 while intermediate exams will take place from March 4 to 23.

"Over 10 lakh students will appear for Intermediate board exam at 1,411 centres while 6,39,022 students will appear for SSC board exam at 2,923 centres across the state," Suresh told the reporters here.

The Education Minister said the district officials have been directed to make all the necessary arrangements for the exams.

"Coordination teams with officials from Departments of Revenue, Health, Police, Labour, and Medical are formed for the smooth conduct of exams. Section 144 will be imposed at all examination centres," said Suresh.

Suresh said two task force teams are also constituted for each district to monitor Intermediate exams.

"A Control Room will be operational from March 4 at Vijayawada for continuous monitoring of Intermediate exams," said Adimulapu Suresh.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed class 10 and 12 examinations scheduled for February 27 in the North-East district of Delhi, after violence between pro and anti CAA protesters that led to 22 deaths in the area. (ANI)

