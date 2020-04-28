AP Excise Police destroys country liquor making unit in Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): The state excise police have destroyed a country liquor making unit near Akkupalli village in Vajrapu Kotturu Mandal of the district on Tuesday. Four people were arrested in connection with the case.

The excise police destroyed 250 litres of fermented jaggery wash and 30 litres of country liquor. They also seized two motor vehicles.

The excise police detained M Dinesh Kumar, T Chalapati Rao, M Devaraju and G Chandrasekhar in connection with the case. Two other persons M Jejerao and V Tirupati Rao are absconding.

Palasa Excise Police Circle Inspector Muralidhar said: "These persons were distilling liquor at the gardens outside the Akkupalli village. We at first caught M Dinesh Kumar with 10 litres of liquor. He took us into that garden. That garden belongs to G Chandrasekhar."

"Liquor was being made there along with jaggery wash. Five other accused were also present there. Three were caught and two absconded. The accused revealed names of two more persons who supplied jaggery wash. We included their names also in the FIR. We will arrest them soon," he added. (ANI)

