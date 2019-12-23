AP: Farmers continue to protest against three capital proposal

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Farmers continue to protest for the fourth consecutive day here on Monday, against the GN Rao-led expert committee's report recommending three capitals for the Andhra Pradesh.

At Mangalagiri town, the farmers said that their MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, of YSRCP, has gone missing. The farmers took out a rally with black flags. They raised slogans demanding that Amaravati should remain the capital.

Meanwhile, in Mandadam village farmers parked their tractors and blocked the road. They also tied their animals on the road.

The expert committee had recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use taking into consideration concerns on environment and for balanced regional growth.

Addressing the media, the committee members had said that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister's Office, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one Bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.

The budget and winter sessions of the Assembly will be held at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, and the Raj Bhavan and the Assembly will be located between Mangalagiri and Nagarjuna Univesity which is not flood-prone. (ANI)

