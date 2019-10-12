AP: Father kills drunkard son in Krishna after argument

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): An elderly father allegedly killed his drunkard son in Muppalla village of Chandarlapadu Mandal here after a heated argument erupted between the two, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the 68-year-old accused has been identified as Kondru Adamu.

Narrating the incident to ANI over the phone, Sub-Inspector Mani Kumar said, "Kondru Ravi (35), who was a chronic alcoholic, got married 15 years ago and has two daughters. However, his wife left him due to his drinking problem 10 years ago."

Police said that Ravi had since been asking his father to arrange for his wife to come back home. However, the father repeatedly used to ask his son to give up his drinking.

"Ravi, who has been living with his parents, had a heated argument over the same issue outside their house here. The argument turned physical and his father stabbed his son in the fit of rage," Kumar said.

Ravi died on the spot.

After receiving the information, a team of police rushed to the spot, collected information for the family members and registered a case under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

