AP: FIR against 2 teenagers for allegedly molesting 2 minors in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): An FIR was filed against two teenagers for allegedly molesting two minors at a lodge in Baji junction here, police said on Wednesday.

Police Inspector Ramanah, Gopalapatnam police station, said, "According to the report of the children's parents, the teenagers molested the children who were playing outside Sai Teja Lodge in Baji Junction."

"They took the children inside a room where they molested them and warned them to not tell anyone about the incident. The children later informed their parents who then registered a complaint against the accused," the official said.

A case has been registered under Sections 342, 354/A, 506, and SC, ST Atrocity Act and is under investigation. (ANI)

