AP: First level warning continues in Godavari basin

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management (APSDMA) on Sunday issued a first-level flood warning with rising water levels in Dowaleswaram, Polavaram, and Kunavaram reservoirs in the Godavari Basin.

The water level continues to rise in Dowaleswaram, Polavaram, and Kunavaram reservoirs while a second level flood warning has been issued in the wake of rising water level in Badhrachalam dam in Telangana.

In Kunavaram, the present level as of 10 pm on Sunday was 39.18 metres, while danger levels is at 39.24 metres. While at Polavaram the present level is 27.78 metres.

In the Krishna River Basin, a rising trend in water level is seen at Sunkesula while Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, Pulichintala, Prakasam showed a steady trend.

SDRF, Fire and NDRF personnel with adequate relief material have been deployed in flood-prone areas (ANI)

