Footprints of tiger found near Gurukul School at Arikera. Photo/ANI
AP: Footprints of tiger found near school in Kurnool

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:03 IST

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Movements of a tiger were spotted near Gurukul School at Arikera in Kurnool district here.
The principal of the school and the farmers who live nearby sent a complaint to the forest department officials after some people claimed they spotted a tiger moving in and around the area.
The Forest department officials have collected the footprints of the tiger in the area.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:57 IST

iocl