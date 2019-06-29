AP: Footprints of tiger found near school in Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Movements of a tiger were spotted near Gurukul School at Arikera in Kurnool district here.

The principal of the school and the farmers who live nearby sent a complaint to the forest department officials after some people claimed they spotted a tiger moving in and around the area.

The Forest department officials have collected the footprints of the tiger in the area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

