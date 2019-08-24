AP: Former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao hospitalised, stable

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 : Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao's condition is stable after being hospitalised on Friday night following complaints of chest pain.

He was rushed to the hospital by his security personnel and was admitted in the ICU for treatment.

Hours before hospitalisation, Rao was continuously working with the party leaders and had held a meeting till late evening. At around 8 PM in the night, he had reached Guntur to discuss the on-going developments with some advocates and party leaders. It was during this meeting that he complained of chest pain.

Rao is currently facing charges of allegedly taking assembly furniture to his home when he was serving as the Speaker. However, Rao has denied the allegations of any wrongdoings and has said that he had taken the furniture for his offices situated in Sattenapalli and Guntur.

Assemble officials had paid a visit to his office on Friday evening in this regard.

