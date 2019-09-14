AP: Former minister demands probe after man jumps off police station building

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ayyana Patrudu demanded an investigation in the incident where a youth had jumped off the police station in Narsipatnam.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday after meeting the injured youth at King George Hospital, Patrudu said, "He is getting treatment. Santhosh has said that the police are harassing innocent people. The Superintendent of Police should investigate this incident and take action on the police personnel."

"If an investigation is not lodged into the incident, then TDP will start agitation on this issue," the former minister stated.

The Visakhapatnam police had detained three men on Friday night in Narsipatnam for stone pelting on a police vehicle.

One of the detainees, Elleti Santhosh aged 27, jumped off the first floor of the Narsipatnam police station and sustained injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The relatives of the injured have alleged that he jumped off the police station to escape harassment from police. (ANI)

