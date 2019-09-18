AP: Former speaker Kodela's last rites performed

Final rites of the former speaker of Andhra Pradesh Kodela Siva Prasada Rao performed in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:35 IST

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Final rites of the former speaker of Andhra Pradesh Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was held today at his home town Narasaraopeta in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.
Kodela's mortal remains were shifted to Narasaraopeta on the night of September 17. His body is kept for the last darshan for his fans and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and other party senior leaders from across the state attended the final rites.
The procession of the body started at around 2 pm today from Kodela's house and ended at 'Swargapuri' graveyard around 5 pm. The final rites were completed by 5.30 pm. Kodela Sivaram, son of demised leader lit the pyre.
Rao allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday, which has triggered a political slugfest. TDP has alleged that Rao was being harassed by the YSR Congress Party while YSRCP accused TDP of humiliating Rao. (ANI)

