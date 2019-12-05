AP: Four killed in road accident in Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh)[India], Dec 5 (ANI): As many as four people killed on Thursday after an over speeding car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck here.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, Sai Manoj, Durga Prasad, and Aravind.

According to the police, the incident took place near Ambarupeta village in the evening.

Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CV Ramana Murty said: "Overspeeding car rammed into a DCM truck parked in a loop line next to the main road. Four of them were coming from Nandigama."

"Overspeeding is the main reason behind the accident. Three of them dead on the spot while another died when being taken to hospital," Murty added.

The police are completing legal formalities to file a case in this regard. (ANI)

