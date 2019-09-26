Members of the French delegation with ministers from Andhra Pradesh
Members of the French delegation with ministers from Andhra Pradesh

AP: French business confederation meets ministers, seeks long-term partnership

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 08:33 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Members of MEDEF, a french business confederation visited the state capital here seeking to support trade, investments and technological cooperation in long term partnerships, according to a press release by the Chief Minister's office.
The delegation from MEDEF (Mouvement des Entreprises de France) interacted with Bugganna Rajendranath, Minister of Finance and Planning, Legislative Affairs, Kurasula Kanna Babu, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperation, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Minister of Energy, LV Subramanyam, Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Dr PV Ramesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
"France was an important partner to Andhra Pradesh and relations were attached to culture, spirit, and soul," said Guy Sidos, Chairman and CEO of the VICAT building materials, and the leader of the 39 member MEFED delegation.
Speaking at the meeting the finance minister, Rajendranath said, "Andhra Pradesh had infrastructural synergies, an excellent local population that is adaptive, friendly and works towards the common good of Andhra Pradesh".
"The Government plans to develop MSMEs and provide a fillip to semi-urban centers," he added.
Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation, Kanna Babu too welcomed the investment by saying, "investments in agriculture, food processing, cold chains, and warehousing and said that these were thrust areas for the Government of Andhra Pradesh".
A task force and working group from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), and MEDEF would be created to explore opportunities of a partnership between Andhra Pradesh and France, according to the release.
Additional Chief Secretary Ramesh added, "The delegates have come with interest in diverse sectors smart systems, energy, conservation, food processing, and various infrastructure projects. The main interest of the French delegation is to find investment opportunities in AP."
"They (French delegates) are very impressed. They have said that they would make AP the preferred destination in India. They would be partnering with Andhra Pradesh. We have together agreed that we will set up a joint Task Force comprising the members of MEDEF. I am very confident, under the leadership of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy will carry the state forward. It will contribute to rapid economic development," he added.
MEDEF is the most representative organization of the French private sector at an international level and gathers 7100 French companies every year including 55 CEOs of major French companies, the release added. (ANI)

