AP government creates new department for village volunteers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Monday created a new department namely, Department of Gram Volunteers/Ward Volunteers and Village Secretariat/Ward Secretariat.

Accordingly, state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued a government order to this effect today.

Village/Ward Secretariats and Village/Ward Volunteers is a new system introduced by the YSRCP government after it came to power almost a year ago.

The YSRCP government claims that this system is useful for decentralisation of administration. (ANI)

