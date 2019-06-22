AP government rejigs administration; transfers IAS, IPS and other officers

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): In an administrative reshuffle, Andhra Pradesh government">Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday issued orders for transferring some of its Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and one each of their Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Railway Personnel Service(IRPS), and Indian Foreign Services(IFS) officers, with an immediate effect.

While some key officers were transferred to new posts, a number of officers waiting to be posted were given new roles on Thursday. A total of 47 officers will now assume office with new roles.

As per the recent orders, Sri Budithi Rajsekhar who was the Principal Secretary to Government in Agriculture and Cooperation Department is now transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, in the School Education Department.

While Sri Y. Madhusudhan Reddy, who was the Special Secretary to Government in the Agriculture and Cooperation Department is now given the complete Additional Charge of the post of Principal Secretary to Government in the Agriculture & Cooperation Department.

Sri Kantilal Dande who is currently Commissioner of Intermediate Education is re-designated as Commissioner of the Intermediate Education and is also designated as Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education.

Dande shall assume the charge of the post of Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education, immediately. The post was earlier held by Smt. B. Udaya Laxmi who is posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Labour, Employment, Training and the factories department.

Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam has issued a series of government orders regarding these transfers and appointments. This rejig of the administration comes by the orders of E.S.L. Narasimhan, Governor Andhra Pradesh.

This is the fourth administrative reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh after the new YSRCP government assumed its charge as the ruling state government. The IAS and IPS officers have been transferred earlier in June. (ANI)

