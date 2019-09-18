AP govt appoints 28 members to board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed 28 members to the board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Out of it, four are appointed as ex-officio members.

Sudha Narayana Murthy who was a member in the earlier board has been appointed again.

MLA U.V.Ramana Murthy Raju, MLA M.Mallikharjuna Reddy, MLA K.Parthasaradhi and others are included in the board.

Special Chief Secretary to Government, Revenue (Endowments) Department, Commissioner, Endowments Department, Chairman Tirupathi Urban Development Authority and Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, are the ex-officio members. (ANI)

