AP govt bans online games like Rummy, offenders to face jail penalty

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to ban online games like Rummy and Poker under the AP Gaming Act 1974 and announced that organisers of online gambling would face jail penalty.

The state cabinet that met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision to ban online gambling, Andhra Pradesh Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said.

"The organisers of online games like Rummy and Poker will be punished with one year imprisonment if caught for the first time. If they are caught the second time, two years imprisonment and fine will be imposed. Further, those who play online gambling games will be punished with six months imprisonment," he said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved the YSR Free Power Direct Benefit Transfer scheme, stating that the government will take the responsibility of paying the pending power bills.

The pilot project of the scheme will be launched in Srikakulam district starting from December 1. Following this, the scheme will be implemented all over the state from April 1, 2021.

During the meeting, the Cabinet made a resolution that the government only will take the responsibility of paying the pending power bills.

The Cabinet has also decided to provide Rs 1,700 crores for up-gradation of the feeders in the state and 9 hours of free power for agriculture. It approved to regularise the almost one lakh unauthorised free power connections in the state. (ANI)

