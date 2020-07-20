AP govt diverting endowment funds to other schemes: State BJP VP

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Monday accused the state government of diverting endowment department funds to other state government schemes.

While referring to an order by the state government, Reddy alleged that the state government has diverted Rs 25 crore of endowment department funds for the state government scheme "Amma Vodi".

He said the BJP condemns the diversion of endowment funds. He also accused the YSRCP government of "habitually diverting funds."

"The government diverting such collections for other departments is shameful. This act hurts the sentiments of devotees. The state government is not allotting even a single rupee for the endowments department from its budget, but taking the money given by devotees to the temples. How does the government claims such a right? he asked.

Reddy said that most of the priests working in temples have been facing troubles due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.

"Why is the government or the department not thinking of helping them using temple priests' welfare funds?" he asked.

He sought a response from the endowments minister in the matter. (ANI)

