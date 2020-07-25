AP: Govt hospital nurses protest against unavailability of basic facilities amid COVID-19

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses of a government hospital staged a protest in Tenali city of the Guntur district against the unavailability of basic facilities in the hospital on Saturday.

The nursing staff has boycotted their duties alleging that the district hospital is lacking basic facility.

Amritha, a nurse at the hospital said, "The government is not providing the basic facilities while we are risking our lives during COVID-19."

"We are taking samples for coronavirus patients without PPE kits or even masks," she said.

Despite several appeals, the officials have not responded to our issues, the nurses alleged during the protest. (ANI)

