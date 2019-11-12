AP govt increases honorarium of animators, sanghamitras, VOAs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Delivering on a key campaign promise, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday increased the honorarium of animators, sanghamitras and VOAs, along with SLF/TLFs, from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

According to official communication from the CMO, the government issued two orders in the matter by the Rural Development Department and Municipal Administration Department.

"The honorarium of animators, sanghamitras and the Village Organisation Accountants (VOAs), working under the Rural Development Department besides Slum Level Federation (SLF)/Town Level Federation (TLF), was cleared by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," the statement said.

The Village Organisation Assistants, sangamitras and animators render services at the village level and their honorarium is paid from the income of the village organisation, while SLF/TLF resource persons render services at slums and their service charges come from the income of the same.

Reddy had made an election promise that he will enhance the honorarium to Rs 10,000 per month if the YSR Congress party came to power in the state. (ANI)