AP govt issues order for release of Rs 35.55 crore for ex-gratia payment in farmer suicide cases

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Agriculture and Cooperation department of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday released a Government Order issuing a budget release order for Rs 35.55 crore towards meeting the payment of ex-gratia to family members of 627 farmer suicide cases.

This order was issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department. The Special chief secretary to the Government, Poonam Malakondaiah issued the budget release order.

The government has accorded the administrative sanction from the budget estimates for 2019-20. (ANI)

