AP govt should implement free sand policy to safeguard interest of construction workers: BJP leader

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP vice president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Tuesday urged the state government to immediately implement a free sand policy in order to safeguard the interests of construction workers, who have been protesting the shortage of sand.

"The state government should immediately revive a free sand policy in order to save the building construction workers. The government is not handling the issue properly," he said expressing concern over the suicides of four construction workers.

Owing to lack of sand, many construction workers in the state have been jobless for over two months.

Reddy also talked about the alleged financial crisis in the state saying: "The government is not even in a position to pay salaries on November 1. They should bring in stern financial discipline.

"Legal fraternity in Rayalaseema region has been agitating to set up high court over there since almost 50 days but the government is silent on the matter. BJP is in favour of setting up of a High Court in Rayalaseema," he said.

He also slammed director Ram Gopal Verma and called for a boycott of his films in the state.

"Verma's film is creating a rift between different castes in the state. We will complain to the Censor board and the state Director General of Police as it might lead to a law and order situation," Reddy added. (ANI)

