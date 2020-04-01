AP Govt starts door to door distribution of pensions in state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday started door to door distribution of welfare pensions to the beneficiaries across the state.

Village or ward volunteers began distributing the welfare pensions from about 6 am in Amaravati.

The government said that by 8:30 am pensions were distributed to 31 lakh beneficiaries out of the total 59 lakh pensioners in the state.

In the wake of corona spread, care is taken while distributing the pensions. Instead of taking biometric thumb impressions, beneficiaries are identified with photo identity for getting the pensions.

Old people, widows, toddy tappers, weavers, single women, fishermen, folk artists and traditional cobblers will receive an amount of Rs 2,250.

People with disabilities, transgenders and Dappu artists will receive an amount of Rs 3,000.

Those suffering from a chronic disease and are undergoing kidney dialysis at government and network hospitals will receive an amount of Rs 10,000 .

After the distribution of pensions on April 1, the government is all set to issue a one-time relief announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the poor and needy delivered to the doorstep on April 4. (ANI)

