YSR Congress Party symbol

AP: Govt to add 7 lakh more beneficiaries to pension scheme, make women self-help groups debt free

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:54 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy stated that the government will add seven lakh more beneficiaries under the YSR Pension scheme from January 2020 and will also make women self-help groups debt-free.
During a review meeting on District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Directors (PD) held at Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) office at Vijayawada on Monday, Reddy said: "Seven lakh more beneficiaries will be added to YSR Pension scheme from January 2020."
"The government will clear Rs 27, 186 crore dues to banks taken by 9.33 lakh Women Self Help Groups (Podupu Sangams) and make them debt-free. DRDA PDs must go on fieldwork for 15 days every month. The officials should monitor the execution of the prestigious 'Navaratnalu' scheme, rural development projects and various other government schemes in the state," said Reddy.
The minister stated that the government will waive Podupu Sangam loans in four instalments from the next financial year.
"9.33 lakh Podupu Sangams in the state have to pay loan amount of Rs 27,168 crore. Women will be relieved from this debt. By April 11, this financial year, women have to pay Rs 1,823 crore; the government is also ready to bear this burden. For the interest of the first five months, Rs 760 crore will be directly deposited in the loan accounts," said Reddy.
"The budget for self-help groups will be increased to Rs 1,800 crore from Rs 900 crore under woman treasury. Financial assistance that is given for women will be increased to one lakh from Rs 50,000," he added.
For the first time, office facility will be provided to 168 agri-producers associations. The government has decided to set up an input shop that includes 76 godowns to deliver quality seeds and fertilizers and to store agri-products. Around 92 products based processing units will be set up, those will be run by farmers' associations.
Panchayat raj Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and SERP CEO Raja Babu were also present at the review meeting. (ANI)

