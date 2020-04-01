AP govt to deliver pensions to over 58 lakh beneficiaries worth around Rs 1,395 crore

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to distribute pensions worth around Rs 1,395 crore to 58,44,240 beneficiaries using its 2.5 lakh volunteer force which successfully implemented 2 phases of door-to-door surveys.

A wide range of people will benefit from the disbursement of the pension which is set to begin on April 1.

Old aged persons, widows, toddy tappers, weavers, single women, fishermen, folk artists (PHLIV) and traditional cobblers will receive an amount of Rs 2,250.

People with disabilities, transgenders and Dappu artists will receive an amount of Rs 3,000.

Those suffering from chronic diseases and are undergoing kidney dialysis at government and network hospitals will receive an amount of Rs 10,000.

After the distribution of pensions on April 1, the government is all set to issue a one-time relief announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the poor and needy delivered to the doorstep on April 4, using the same network of volunteers. (ANI)

