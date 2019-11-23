Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (file photo)
AP govt to establish maritime board to fast-track growth in port sector

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): In a bid to utilise the 974 km coastline to increase trade and commerce in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to establish a maritime board to develop "14 non-major ports".
"The government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a bold initiative to set up the AP Maritime Board. Andhra Pradesh has a natural advantage to foster an industrial ecosystem given the trove of natural resources, a long coastline, skilled manpower," the government said in a statement on Friday.
It said that the state government is also planning to develop 14 non-major ports besides the already existing major port in Visakhapatnam.
"The state is committed to set up more ports and ensure an increase in trade and commerce. There is a need for a focused approach for the state to increase its share in export and import trade by modernising existing minor ports, developing new ones and port-based industries and related infrastructure to obtain a leading position in global maritime trade along the coastal corridor," it said.
The government said that setting up of the maritime board will help manage the development of all port and shipping related projects in the state leading to "fast track growth of the maritime sector".
"The government has today notified the establishment of Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board to provide for rapid development of the port sector and for the overall development of hinterland and offshore areas connected to the port-use and industrialisation in port areas in Andhra Pradesh," it added. (ANI)

