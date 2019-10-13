AP govt to implement new policy in stamps and registration department to end corruption

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to implement a new policy in the stamps and registration departments of state from November 1 in a bid to end corruption.

"This is going to be a great reformation in the concerned department where a common man is being suffocated in the clutches of corruption. The government has prepared 16 samples that will be available on the website," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

According to the state government, this action is being taken to bring cash-free practices in the department.

"Striking down the middlemen commissions, corruption practices and improve transparency in the system, the government is already experimenting with this process in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts. The registration fee should also be paid in online instead of waiting in the line at offices to pay the fee," the statement said.

To ease the registration process this new policy facilitates the buyers and sellers to fill up the details.

"For this, the government has put 16 samples available in the stamps and registration website in both English and Telugu languages where the details can be filled and additional information can also be added by the seller and buyer," it said.

The state government has also scheduled to conduct awareness programs in various districts under the stamps and registration department commissioner Siddarth Jain. The government will receive suggestions from advocates, doctors, realtors, and builders in these awareness programs.

Moreover, the new policy facilitates to appeal for rejected documents under Registration Act 73 and 74. (ANI)

