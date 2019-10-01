AP govt to sell onion at Rs 25 per kg in Rythu Bazaar

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Keeping in view the steep rise in onion prices, Andhra Pradesh government has decided to sell the vegetable at the rate of Rs 25 per kg in government-run Rythu Bazaar.

"Onion will be sold at Rs 25 per kilogram in Rythu Bazaar till the onion prices are accessible (to the public). Onion is being imported from Maharashtra and other states. So far 653 metric tonnes of onion has been purchased," Fisheries and Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana said here.

The decision to sell onion at a cheaper rate has been taken following Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's order to buy large quantities of onion.

"Despite the financial burden on the government, the decision has been taken so that the public shall not face problems. Marketing Intervention fund is being used for the purchase of onions from other states," the minister said.

Strict action will be taken against people involved in creating an "artificial onion crisis in the market", the minister said.

The vigilance department, the minister said, is conducting raids on onion hoarders.

Onion prices have crossed Rs 60 per kg in the state. (ANI)