AP Guv accepts Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkataramana's resignations

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh governor on Sunday accepted the resignation of the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue, Registrations and Stamps, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Mopidevi Venkataramana.

"On the advice of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the Governor has been pleased to accept the resignations tendered by Sri Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue, Registrations and Stamps, and Sri Mopidevi Venkataramana, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, with immediate effect," a press release from the Andhra Pradesh governor's office stated.

The release also added that the portfolios of the former ministers will be held by the Chief Minister until an alternative arrangement is made. (ANI)

