AP: Headmaster taken into custody for sexually abusing 7-yr-old

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Parents of a 7-year-old girl and the villagers here held a protest on Tuesday against a government primary school headmaster for allegedly sexually abusing the child.

According to Thullur Circle Inspector (CI) Vijay Krishna, the accused has been taken into the custody.

"As per the complaint, the 7-year-old girl, studying in class 3 in a government primary school in Rayapudi village, was suffering from stomach pain and when she was taken to a hospital, the parents got to know that she was sexually abused. Subsequently, the child revealed that the headmaster, identified as Subbarao, has been misbehaving with her for the past few months," said Krishna.

The protest came after the parents and villagers got to know about the incident and the police have taken him into the custody, he added.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Thullur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Y Srinivas Reddy is investigating the matter," he said. (ANI)

