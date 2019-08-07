AP: Incessant rains create problem for residents of Paderu agency area in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Paderu agency area in Visakhapatnam district has been receiving incessant rains for past ten days which made it difficult for people to come out of their houses.

Roads in tribal hamlets became muddy and all water bodies are overflowing. Besides this, roads in Paderu, Hukumpeta, G Madugula, Pedabayalu, Munchangiputtu etc areas submerged in rainwater that restricted the vehicular movement.

Crops yielded in low lying areas are affected. Tribal people are unable to go for their work. On the other hand, they are also afraid of the spread of diseases in case rains continue for a few more days.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep," read IMD forecast for Wednesday. (ANI)

