AP: K Ramakrishna asks Satyanarayana to withdraw statement on Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Andhra Pradesh state secretary K Ramakrishna on Wednesday asked Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana to withdraw his statement on capital Amaravati.

Satyanarayana on Tuesday apparently stirred controversy by stating that Amaravati, which lies in a flood-prone area is not a safe place for the capital city and much of the public's money had been wasted in developing it.

Citing a report by Siva Rama Krishna Committee, he said, "Siva Rama Krishna Committee had pointed out that Amaravati is not a safe place for being the capital city. Public money was misused by the previous TDP government. Majority of places occupied in Amaravati lies in flood-prone areas. The expenditure on the construction process in Amaravati is more compared to other regions."

Ramakrishna demanded clarity from the YSRCP government on whether Amaravati will remain capital of the state.

The CPI leader said that the CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy should give clarity in this regard once he comes from his United States of America trip. Ramakrishna said that his party's stand is that Amaravati should continue as the capital. (ANI)

