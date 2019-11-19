AP: Kanchikacharla police conducts searches, seizes banned tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Kanchikacharla police on Tuesday conducted searches and seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh from near Perakalapadu village here.

According to the police, eight people have been detained for flouting the ban.

Speaking to ANI, Sub Inspector Sriharibabu said that the incident came to light after the police held a search operation on Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway following a tip-off.

"The police has seized gutka worth Rs 10,44,500. It also seized both the cars and transported them to Kanchikacharla Police Station. Eight persons are detained in this regard. The investigation is on," he added.

The case is registered and further investigation is underway. The accused have been booked under Section 269 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

