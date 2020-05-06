AP local body elections postponed indefinitely

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh local body elections have been postponed again, the State Election Commission announced today.

It said that the paused election process of urban local bodies shall remain stopped until further orders. The State Election Commissioner Justice V Kanagaraj has issued a notification in this regard.

On March 15, the then State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had announced the postponement of local body elections for six weeks, or till the threat of COVID-19 recedes, whichever is earlier. That period of six weeks got over on April 26. The Commission reviewed the matter again and the present Election Commissioner Justice V Kanagaraj announced that the elections shall remain stopped until further orders.

Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered removal of colours painted on panchayat buildings within three weeks immediate from the date of the lifting of the lockdown. After that only the local body elections should be conducted, the high court has said. (ANI)

