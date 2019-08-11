AP: Man killed his wife on the road in Krishna District

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a man named Kumar brutally murdered and beheaded his wife on the road here on Sunday.

This incident happened in Satyaranayana Puram locality in Krishna district of Vijaywada.

The woman, identified as Manikranti, married the man five years ago and according to the locals, the couple was noticed quarrelling since past few months.

The man was seen walking with the head in his hand on the streets leaving the body abandoned on the road.

Passers-by saw the man throwing the head in a canal. Later, he directly surrendered himself to the Satyanarayana Puram police station. (ANI)

