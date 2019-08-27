AP minister accuses previous TDP govt of corruption, insider trading

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday accused the previous TDP government of corruption and insider trading.

"Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's relative was given a huge chunk of land at throwaway prices. Later, the same land was merged in the capital region to escalate its cost. This is one example of insider trading that took place during the previous TDP government," said Satyanarayana.

Satyanarayana said that these are the mere tip of the iceberg and added that the YSRCP government will expose the irregularities and corrupt practices of the TDP government.

He said that 493 acres of land were allotted to VBC Company of one MSP Ramarao through Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) at a nominal price of Rs 1 lakh.

"The beneficiary MSP Ramarao is a relative of former chief minister Naidu," he added.

The minister also responded to MP YS Chowdary's remark that there is no land in Amaravati capital in his name or any of his relatives.

"One cousin of YS Chowdary named Jitin Kumar has 110 acres of land in Gudimetla village of Chandarlapadu Mandal in Krishna district. Another relative of Chowdary also has 14 acres of land in Gokarajupalem village of Krishna district," Satyanarayana said.

Both the areas are close to Amaravati capital region area.

On a separate issue, the minister also cleared the apprehensions on whether the YSRCP government will continue providing an annuity to the farmers of Amaravati region.

The farmers in the region had given their lands to the government for the construction of the capital, for which the then government had started a scheme of paying an annuity until they are given developed houses.

"The government has released the annuity to the tune of Rs 187.40 crores today," he said. (ANI)

